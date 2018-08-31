Lora Hubbel files pro se litigant federal lawsuit to be named Gubernatorial Candidate.

Attention seeking narcissist Lora Hubbel is back trying to get attention today with a pro se lawsuit seeking to be named to the ballot as a candidate for the Constitution party, according to KELOland News:

Lora Hubbel and G. Matt Johnson want their names on the November Ballot. This week, they filed a federal lawsuit claiming South Dakota’s Republican Party has meddled in the process. The complaint says the Constitution party’s conventions were riddled with disruptions and threats. Court papers also refer to stolen files and repeated confusion over the identity of the party’s chair.

Read the entire story here.

“Repeated confusion” I would probably concur there’s been a lot of repeated confusion. But it remains to be seen if it should earn the Lora faction of the Constitution Party yet another bite at the apple. There’s a lot of supposition on Lora’s part that she has a legitimate claim to being Constitution Party Chair, which the Circuit Court had no ability to figure out. But there’s a glaring error in the document filing:

Lora makes the claim that “Ballots will be printed on September 21, 2018.” Um… not really. Once again, Lora just couldn’t focus enough to be bothered with details.

If I was to venture a guess, they’ve been ordered and are being printed, right now. Despite what Lora claims, Absentee voting, not ballot printing, begins September 21, 2018.

But don’t just take my word for it:

According to the Secretary of State, we’ve passed the certification deadline, and are coming up on the deadline now to have them in the hands of County Auditors. So they’re being printed NOW. Kind of important, if your first point is to get your hearing done before the ballots are being printed.

The Constitution Party already had its bite at the apple in state court. The Hubble contingent probably should have bothered to show up for the circuit court hearing held earlier this month instead of filing this self-represented mess in Federal Court.

But, good luck with that.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...