Lora Hubbel files Statement of Organization for Gubernatorial Campaign Committee

<insert audible groan here.>
Apparently getting her butt kicked in the past several elections is not a barrier to outgoing Constitutional Party Chairwoman Lora Hubbel, who had previously ran as a failed GOP Gubernatorial Primary Candidate, defeated Independent Lt. Governor General Election Candidate and most recently vanquished GOP State Senate Primary Candidate.
Because last week, South Dakota’s highest profile anti-vaxxer candidate filed a statement of organization in the race for Governor.
No word on party yet. (Please don’t be Republican.. Please don’t be Republican…)
If you want to replace the Department of Health with the Department of Alchemy, with the job description of that department head requiring the practice of the lost skills of being a medieval barber, well then she might just be your person.
God help us all.
A whole lotta crazy comin in 2018! More re-enactments? What happened to the FEMA camps here in SD? Enemies of the state lurking around every corner?
Good grief…don’t these people realize they have no chance and how ridiculous they sound?
Will she have the same campaign manager again?
The biggest impact of this is, if she (or Stace) runs in the primary as a Republican, who does she take votes from?
I think that is a separate question….Lora…who knows who really supports her? I think a lot of her votes last time in the primary were protest vote against the governor. And since then she has run as an Independent, Constitution Chair…who really thinks she is a loyal Republican? Why would a republican vote for her in the primary?
Stace on the other hand I do believe has some hard core supporters.
I would think Stace has a larger impact on the race than Lora and Stace mainly gets votes out of his district and West River which hurts Marty more than Noem in my opinion. Plus Stace will likely try to attack Marty and EB5/Gear up etc more state issues easier. Oh and prediction for stace would be 5-10% harder to make the RINO argument against Jackley or Noem vs. Rounds. Stace can’t win all he can do is give it to Noem. I put 2 cents on the table.
Conservative Radio Host Hugh Hewitt talking about the Freedom Caucus rejection of Trump’s repeal/replace of Obamacare: “It was a big loss, but I agree with the autopsy that (Freedom Caucus Founder and Trump OMB Director Mulvaney) just put out there – that loss isn’t on the president, it isn’t on Paul Ryan, it is on the Area 51 sub-caucus of the Freedom Caucus which believes in legislative flying saucers that ignore the Senate, and the Senate rules, and the reconciliation rules. They own the loss, nobody else.”
Let’s just say Area 51 has regular visitors from South Dakota.
Sidenote: Rumors are floating Trump authorized Priebus & Congresswoman Stefanik (Co-Chair of the Moderate Republican Tuesday Group) to reach out to 12 House Democrats and 5 Senate Democrats in Districts/States won by Trump to come over on Tax Reform and Health Care Reform in exchange for Trump not campaigning against them.
FYI: There are 235 Republicans in the House. 50 belong to the moderate Tuesday Group and 30 belong to the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus. There are 150 House Republicans who belong to neither.
Vote counting rumors are roughly 15 members of FC and 10 members of TG opposed Trump’s health care bill making passage roughly 5-7 votes short. My guess Trump’s calculation is:
1) Half the members of the FC members who opposed change their minds or
2) Trump will move left to get the 10 members of TG and 12 Democrats and can afford to lose the FC.
My guess is Trump prefers #1 for alot of reasons but most importantly he doesn’t want to move left before going to the Senate where he has a narrow margin and has to deal with filibuster issues. I think this is also the reason some FC members are re-thinking their position.
So much for riddin ourselv s of Obamacare. Trump and Ryan are hell bent on making it a permanent fixture of the increasingly socialized landscape of the American government.