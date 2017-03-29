Lora Hubbel files Statement of Organization for Gubernatorial Campaign Committee

<insert audible groan here.>

Apparently getting her butt kicked in the past several elections is not a barrier to outgoing Constitutional Party Chairwoman Lora Hubbel, who had previously ran as a failed GOP Gubernatorial Primary Candidate, defeated Independent Lt. Governor General Election Candidate and most recently vanquished GOP State Senate Primary Candidate.

Because last week, South Dakota’s highest profile anti-vaxxer candidate filed a statement of organization in the race for Governor.

No word on party yet. (Please don’t be Republican.. Please don’t be Republican…)

If you want to replace the Department of Health with the Department of Alchemy, with the job description of that department head requiring the practice of the lost skills of being a medieval barber, well then she might just be your person.

God help us all.

