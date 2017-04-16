Lora Hubbel For Governor website up.

It looks like the Hubblecraft has launched, as a campaign website for Lora Hubbel for Governor has been put up.

Gordon Howie’s website is noting this morning that his gal Lora’s website is up, and she’s also posted a video manifesto talking about why she’s launching her effort. From her website, Lora explains why she’s running at LoraHubbel.org..

…and she can’t even get that right. Hubbel claims that “In 2014 Lora was the first woman to ever run for Governor in South Dakota.” It might be true on “Planet Lora,” but in the South Dakota that the rest of us reside in, there were several who went before. That honor belongs to Gladys Pyle, Alice Kundert, as well as others.

But, this is also the candidate who talked about Israel bombing Auschwitz, so concepts such as knowledge and historic accuracy might not be her strong suit.

In her effort for Governor, Hubbel also posted a video statement of why she’s running, aimed about 3 feet above her head, where she talks about corruption, moving bodies, and why deputy coroners can’t do the job of coroners…

I’m just stopping there. There’s too much bizarro world here for a sunny Easter morning.

