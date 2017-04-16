Lora Hubbel For Governor website up.

It looks like the Hubblecraft has launched, as a campaign website for Lora Hubbel for Governor has been put up.
Gordon Howie’s website is noting this morning that his gal Lora’s website is up, and she’s also posted a video manifesto talking about why she’s launching her effort. From her website, Lora explains why she’s running at LoraHubbel.org..
…and she can’t even get that right. Hubbel claims that “In 2014 Lora was the first woman to ever run for Governor in South Dakota.” It might be true on “Planet Lora,” but in the South Dakota that the rest of us reside in, there were several who went before. That honor belongs to Gladys Pyle, Alice Kundert, as well as others.
But, this is also the candidate who talked about Israel bombing Auschwitz, so concepts such as knowledge and historic accuracy might not be her strong suit.
In her effort for Governor, Hubbel also posted a video statement of why she’s running, aimed about 3 feet above her head, where she talks about corruption, moving bodies, and why deputy coroners can’t do the job of coroners…
I’m just stopping there. There’s too much bizarro world here for a sunny Easter morning.
Would she get out for Stace? I think that’s the real question. A lot of us were thinking Russell for AG and Nelson for governor.
Nelson is in a supreme negotiating position. He always plays the role of wrecking ball but it’s time for him to evolve and make a deal with Marty or Kristi.
If he runs for governor then he will go scorched earth on EB5 and gear up. I think that plays into Noem’s hand.
If he finds a way to cut a deal with Jackley the a two person race (Hubbel really doesn’t impact much) probably benefits Jackley.
If I’m Stace I drive a hard bargain. His 15% is worth quite a bit in a head to head.
She was right about Daugaard and Medicaid expansion.
Reminds of a time when Hubbel came to speak when she ran for Governor before and a few people came to see her speak out of curiosity and not long afterwards they all left the room losing interest from all the nonsensical rambling. There was Lora Hubbel continuing to give her speech to an empty room not even noticing her lack of an audience.