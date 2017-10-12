Lora Hubbel just has to keep digging that hole deeper…

Lora Hubbel’s latest spin on her attack on the GOP Chair is because he ran for office 6 years after switching parties.

2 months after losing the race for the Republican nomination for Governor in the 2014 Republican primary, Lora Hubbel joined the Independent ticket to run against Republicans.

And less than 6 months after resigning as chairman of the Constitution party, Hubbel announced she was running for Governor as a Republican.

If we’re comparing it to Lora’s track record, 6 years is a pretty darned long time.

(She just has to keep digging that hole deeper, doesn’t she?)

