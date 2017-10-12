Lora Hubbel just has to keep digging that hole deeper…

Lora Hubbel’s latest spin on her attack on the GOP Chair is because he ran for office 6 years after switching parties.
2 months after losing the race for the Republican nomination for Governor in the 2014 Republican primary, Lora Hubbel joined the Independent ticket to run against Republicans.
And less than 6 months after resigning as chairman of the Constitution party, Hubbel announced she was running for Governor as a Republican.
If we’re comparing it to Lora’s track record, 6 years is a pretty darned long time.
(She just has to keep digging that hole deeper, doesn’t she?)
Boy, that Lederman sure is playing the long con. First he moves to a new state. Then switches parties. Waits 6 years and then runs for office. Then serves as a Republican in the House and Senate. And then runs for GOP chair. Amazing how he spent over 10 years carrying water for the elephant and just to destroy the Republican Party. Lora Hubbel is quite the investigator to uncover this sinister plot.