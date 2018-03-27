Lora Hubbel looking to run against GOP as indy…. again. Glad we have those ‘real Republicans’ out there.

Wow. Lora Hubbel is already planning to run against Republicans. again.

I couldn’t write much more than I did before, as I was on my way out of the dentist’s office, but after her conduct earlier this election season this does not come as a shocker. Racist rants, spending her time complaining, foregoing raising money for ridiculous house flipping schemes, not going to events, and not campaigning actually does have a negative effect on a campaign.

In Lora’s case, her goofing around meant she could not get on the ballot. But to add insult to injury, Hubbel is already talking about running as in independent against the Republican candidate.

Yes. “Republican” Lora Hubbel is looking to switch the party she’s running under again.

If she follows through, Lora Hubbel will have gone from Republican Candidate for Govenror to Independent candidate for Lt. Governor, to Constitutional Party Chairman, to Republican Candidate for Governor, to be once again being an Independent Candidate for office.

Amazing. The GOP needs ‘real’ Republicans like Lora like it needs a hole in the head.

If she’s going to run, she should go down and get those petitions as soon as possible instead of talking about it incessantly.

Because we all are seeing where her talk got her before. Absolutely nowhere.

