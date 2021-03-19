Lora Hubbel now claims she’s running for Governor. *Insert eye roll here*

@SoDakCampaigns

After flirting with running for US Senate a few days ago, it looks like Lora Hubbel is back announcing on the KOTA Territory News page that she’s running for Governor:

Yeah, whatever, captain crazy. 

I would encourage you to find out more about her platform at LoraHubbel.org.  I hear part of what she claims is that she’ll never let you down.  At least, that’s what her website says.

6 thoughts on “Lora Hubbel now claims she’s running for Governor. *Insert eye roll here*”

  1. The Hubbelcraft has identified another landing site! One can only wonder where the craft will attempt relevance tomorrow.

  2. “Can’t be mind controlled if you don’t have a mind!”

    I expect royalties for this campaign slogan.

  4. See and the song I thought of was with Beyonce and Shakira. Who is Lora…..probably not Shakira — because her hips don’t lie and let’s face it Lora is not really acquainted with the truth.

