Lora Hubbel now claims she’s running for Governor. *Insert eye roll here*

After flirting with running for US Senate a few days ago, it looks like Lora Hubbel is back announcing on the KOTA Territory News page that she’s running for Governor:
Yeah, whatever, captain crazy.
I would encourage you to find out more about her platform at LoraHubbel.org. I hear part of what she claims is that she’ll never let you down. At least, that’s what her website says.
The Hubbelcraft has identified another landing site! One can only wonder where the craft will attempt relevance tomorrow.
“Can’t be mind controlled if you don’t have a mind!”
I expect royalties for this campaign slogan.
I should make buttons.
Tried to check out that link. It’s taking me to a Rick Astley music video. I do like that song.
See and the song I thought of was with Beyonce and Shakira. Who is Lora…..probably not Shakira — because her hips don’t lie and let’s face it Lora is not really acquainted with the truth.
* Clarifying — because Lora called Noem a “Beautiful Liar”