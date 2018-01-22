Lora Hubbel recipient of latest jabs from Dakota Posts Posted on January 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ The Facebook humor page Dakota Posts is at it again. And this time it’s Lora Hubbel at their mercy: Along with this one, which is a reference to her talking about how everyone was putting items into outlets: And the campaign rolls on… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
War College readership IQ and civility test. Today the posts were guns, out of state money, Billie Sutton, Deb Peters and Hubbel. Who’ll have the most comments by tomorrow afternoon? I say Hubbel by Dubbel. (pretty clever)
Or how by the way, the late Mike Myers was an Independent.
https://www.facebook.com/DakotaPosts/photos/a.193224637896790.1073741827.192700571282530/196533847565869/?type=3&theater This one is my favorite.
Constitution, Independent, Republican; she just makes all those parties cringe as her efforts only help Democrats who make fun of her also
I don’t see why she is running…no coherent message, no money, no following==no chance of winning, so why run?
Why would you want to vote for a money/party insider? People over party. It would be nice to have an outsider as our next governor or congressman.
Why is she buttering the 6 of spades?
She’s just that crazy.
She’s sticking a knife in a light socket
I expect she thinks that because of Stephanie and Kristi’s success, a pretty face is all it takes to get elected.
I’ve met Kristi Noem
and Lora, you are no Kristi Noem
She is opposite of Kristie Noem, thank God.