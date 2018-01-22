Lora Hubbel recipient of latest jabs from Dakota Posts

The Facebook humor page Dakota Posts is at it again. And this time it’s Lora Hubbel at their mercy:

Along with this one, which is a reference to her talking about how everyone was putting items into outlets:

And the campaign rolls on…

11 Replies to “Lora Hubbel recipient of latest jabs from Dakota Posts”

  1. Anon

    War College readership IQ and civility test. Today the posts were guns, out of state money, Billie Sutton, Deb Peters and Hubbel. Who’ll have the most comments by tomorrow afternoon? I say Hubbel by Dubbel. (pretty clever)

  2. Anonymous

    Constitution, Independent, Republican; she just makes all those parties cringe as her efforts only help Democrats who make fun of her also

    I don’t see why she is running…no coherent message, no money, no following==no chance of winning, so why run?

    1. Tara Volesky

      Why would you want to vote for a money/party insider? People over party. It would be nice to have an outsider as our next governor or congressman.

  4. grudznick

    I expect she thinks that because of Stephanie and Kristi’s success, a pretty face is all it takes to get elected.

