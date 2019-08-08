Lora Hubbel still hating on the GOP. And claims that Minions are ‘grooming’ young children

Since she got her tail kicked in the Sioux Falls School Board race, and the National Constitutional Party said hell no to having anything to do with her, Lora Hubbel has been keeping a keeping a low profile. Or at least there’s been no reason to see what she’s up to.
So, I decided to stop by the former gubernatorial candidate’s facebook page to see what the 411 is with the former candidate. And I’m sorry I looked.
So, what’s Lora up to? Looks like she still hates me… she’s still trashing the SDGOP… claims vaccines also cause shaken baby syndrome… and she thinks the little yellow cartoon minions are grooming children for a gay lifestyle.
Nope. I can’t say it looks like anything has changed with Lora. At all.
What’s Lora up to? I think the answer is weed or meth.
She is flipping a house.
Where’s Tara? Shouldn’t she be here defending this by now?
Is that Tara’s picture? No wonder she can’t win an election.
LOL. I think I look pretty cute in that picture. Ya, the votes said…”look at that face” and it was over.
Young Mrs. Volesky is very pretty, much like Ms. Hubbel, although both are insaner than most. And that’s a dangerous combination for some fellows.
I might qualify for the red flag gun bill.
yet again we see it – – the lack of real democrats to fight in South Dakota makes the far right insane. they must make the traditional republicans into the enemy, or they have no way to rally other like minded far righties to their cause. the danger of this is that real and important conservative objectives are now in the hands of people who have forgotten how to engage in the political process, and see beating their natural allies to a pulp as helpful to their cause.
I hear she made Lassle’s list.