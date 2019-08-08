Lora Hubbel still hating on the GOP. And claims that Minions are ‘grooming’ young children

Since she got her tail kicked in the Sioux Falls School Board race, and the National Constitutional Party said hell no to having anything to do with her, Lora Hubbel has been keeping a keeping a low profile. Or at least there’s been no reason to see what she’s up to.

So, I decided to stop by the former gubernatorial candidate’s facebook page to see what the 411 is with the former candidate. And I’m sorry I looked.

So, what’s Lora up to? Looks like she still hates me… she’s still trashing the SDGOP… claims vaccines also cause shaken baby syndrome… and she thinks the little yellow cartoon minions are grooming children for a gay lifestyle.

Nope. I can’t say it looks like anything has changed with Lora. At all.