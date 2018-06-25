Lora Hubbel strapping on the tinfoil hat and switching parties (again) to run for Governor. Posted on June 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ You can’t hold back the tide of crazy, as Lora Hubbel has announced she is joining the party of the robot bee lady to run for Governor. As predicted. I’m sure this will be an entertaining read, to say the least. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Constitution Party Governor,” she says it at least twice… Not “South Dakota Governor”
Hang on, let me go get the popcorn.
Well??? With the weak ticket in place one never knows how this will “stir the pot”…..
I will say one thing about democrats, they never tire of posting BS.