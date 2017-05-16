Lora Hubbel’s prohibitionist and anti-sorcery platform planks for the 2018 Gubernatorial race.

Dammit. Why did I look? I didn’t want to, but I did anyway.

I saw this Facebook post by GOP/Indy/Constitution Party (or whatever it is this year) gubernatorial hopeful Lora Hubbel, and in typical Lora fashion, it was off the wall ant not what you typically find posted from anyone running for office:

I should have known better when I saw that Lora actually decided to lecture her followers about how “all you who take prescription drugs are into “sorcery.”

Damn you practitioners of modern western medicine.

But that still left the problem of the link that she posted. I kept looking at it not unlike Brad Pitt in “Se7en,” demanding to know “what’s in the box!?!” I didn’t want to see, but I felt compelled to look, like when people slow down when they drive by a fire or bad traffic accident.

So I opened the box. And what does Lora’s link about Alcohol consumption and spirit possession lead you to? What rabbit hole of crazy is this Gubernatorial hopeful trying to lead us down now?

I’m sorry I asked:

In the words of writer and health enthusiast, Jason Christoff – “In alchemy, alcohol is used to extract the soul essence of an entity. Hence its’ use in extracting essences for essential oils, and the sterilization of medical instruments. By consuming alcohol into the body, it in effect extracts the very essence of the soul, allowing the body to be more susceptible to neighboring entities most of which are of low frequencies (why do you think we call certain alcoholic beverages “SPIRITS?”). and… Our bodies are cars for spirits. If one leaves, another can take the car for a ride. Essentially when someone goes dark after drinking alcohol or polluting themselves in many other ways, their body often becomes possessed by another entity.” I became aware of this phenomenon years ago when I was given a spiritual vision. In this vision, I was transported as an observer above a popular bar and nightclub. Above the venue where a variety of ghoul-like entities. Inside the bar were people drinking alcohol, socializing, dancing, and so on. I watched as certain people became very drunk. I saw their souls, while connected through a thread, exited the body. I understood that the soul was leaving the body because of the great discomfort of being in a body highly intoxicated with alcohol. When the soul exited the body, other non-benevolent entities entered or latched on to their vacant shells. Once the entities took hold of the body, they used the body to play out all kinds of dark acts, such as violence, low-level sexual encounters, destructive behaviors, rape, and more.

Read that here.

Apparently Gubernatorial hopeful Lora Hubbel is promoting a viewpoint that if we drink, we may be possessed by demons, because our souls will leave our bodies. Because of course, that’s why they call them “Spirits.”

Is the 2018 election over yet?

Facebook Twitter