Lora’s back. Back again.. Indy Candidate Lora Hubbel files for State Senate in D13.

Had a correspondent reach out today, and noted something that we had all missed, as the SOS had to create a separate list for the people whose candidacies became official after the primary cutoff date, because of creating the primary ballot, etc.

First off, they have the complete list of Libertarian candidates running, in case you were wondering. Not that any of them are going to win. Or run anything resembling a competent campaign.

But then we have the independents, and a couple of fairly familiar names.

On the Democrat side, you have Susan Wismer, who might be the Democrats’ version of Lora Hubbel running for Senate in District 1. And then we have the actual Lora Hubbel, formerly of the Governor’s race, who is running for State Senate in District 13. Just like the last time she said she was going to run for Governor, and as now, opted for less lofty ambitions.

Well, at least now Jack Kolbeck has a foil to use to raise money for the District 13 Senate campaign.