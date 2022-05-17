Had a correspondent reach out today, and noted something that we had all missed, as the SOS had to create a separate list for the people whose candidacies became official after the primary cutoff date, because of creating the primary ballot, etc.
First off, they have the complete list of Libertarian candidates running, in case you were wondering. Not that any of them are going to win. Or run anything resembling a competent campaign.
But then we have the independents, and a couple of fairly familiar names.
On the Democrat side, you have Susan Wismer, who might be the Democrats’ version of Lora Hubbel running for Senate in District 1. And then we have the actual Lora Hubbel, formerly of the Governor’s race, who is running for State Senate in District 13. Just like the last time she said she was going to run for Governor, and as now, opted for less lofty ambitions.
Well, at least now Jack Kolbeck has a foil to use to raise money for the District 13 Senate campaign.
10 thoughts on “Lora’s back. Back again.. Indy Candidate Lora Hubbel files for State Senate in D13.”
Any news about Logan Manhart? I see the Democrats sued saying he voted in Wisconsin.
Lora– just go away!
Trump/MAGA – just go away!
Is there a race that Lora hasn’t lost yet? She runs every cycle and has no chance and now as an Independent. Remember this when she is the authority on what REPUBLICANS should do.
Oh no!!! I am definitely getting out to vote for jack kolbeck.
As a proud Republican member, I still find it odd that members of my own party, citizens of this Great State of South Dakota continue to mock and make fun of, and attack other citizens who choose to run for public office. It is a God given, protected right of all “Citizens” to run for public office win, lose, or draw. You may not support them, you may not like them, you may have disagreements with them on policy, beliefs, and policy – but what is most important is the fact they choose to place themselves there in the public eye, for all to see, and for all to criticize. As a “republican member” – I chose NOT to attack any citizen who chooses to run, but to wish them the best, for they are attempting to fulfill a dream to represent their family, neighbors, the citizens of this State. I always thought Republicans were above all the hoopla, the negative attacks, childish behavior, but the more I read these blogs, I find that to not be true. As a party, we must stand tall, come together, and support all Citizens, just as our “Constitution” says – WE THE PEOPLE are one collective family regardless of differences in looks, opinion, beliefs, or policy. Stop this childish behavior, and if you have something to say on this forum – LEARN HOW TO USE YOUR REAL NAME.
Thank You,
Mike Zitterich
Citizen
South Dakota
She has the right to run. We have the right to point out her issues. You DON’T have the right to people’s identities. Toughen up.
Mike, if you aren’t familiar with Lora, do a search on this website. You will know far more than you ever wanted to.
High points.. Vietnam was God’s punishment for America not joining Israel in bombing Auschwitz in WWII, and if we drink, we may be possessed by demons, because our souls will leave our bodies.
Not kidding.
This Mike Z guy is a joke right? Does he not know who Lora is and all the crap she has done?
Why not educate him then with why you don’t like her vs just slash him?
Yes. He’s insaner than most, even those out of Sioux Falls. Big Ms. Hubbel fan, is this Mr. Zitterich.