Losing Republican Senate Candidate who got creamed in race claims he was coordinating with Independent candidate

It’s always worth watching the postscripts in how candidates assess the results of their own race. Because sometimes you catch a whiff of the truth. Or in this case, a quick whiff of something.

In case you’ve blinked and may have forgotten Kevin Quick, he was the candidate who was recently slaughtered in the District 35 State Senate primary on a 72-28% basis by current State Senator Jessica Castleberry.

He was also the candidate who – about a year ago – was featured as Pennington County’s Most Wanted/Felony alert for Drug and Assault charges.

Castleberry didn’t just take Quick to campaign school – she took him to campaign reform school and just punished him. Castleberry ran a tight campaign where she worked hard, and smashed Quick to the sidewalk.

But there might be another reason that contributed to why District 35 State Senate Candidate Kevin Quick was ground up in one of the worst defeats of the primary election. Because it appears his role in the race was less about representing the people of the District, and more just a weak attempt to deny Senator Jessica Castleberry the election.

After his shellacking, Quick is being quite open about his alliance with the person running as an independent in the race to do just that:

So, after getting his hat handed to him, Quick is claiming some sort of unholy alliance between himself and Independent District 35 candidate Brian Gentry, and wants us all to support Gentry? Republicans should take note that Kevin can’t even come out and say “the better Republican won” in the primary. Instead, he’s out shilling votes for the Independent.

If we’re to believe Quick, Indy candidate Gentry is a candidate who took a back bench in running to Quick, a state senate candidate who just got his drug felonies wiped away via suspended imposition just DAYS before his run. Not exactly a lead many Republicans I know would want to follow.

I think we can all take a hard pass in joining the opportunist in supporting the Independent in the race. As well as the Indy candidate who played second fiddle to him.