Losing US Senate candidate Bruce Whalen claims candidates were selected by an “algorithm”

You have to wonder whether people are spending a little too much time on the Internet. Case in point would be Bruce Whalen, who badly lost the primary for US Senate against US Senator John Thune.

Because Bruce is out on facebook claiming some sort of fix was in as to why he lost. It was because of the algorithms:

If you listen to Bruce, his loss has nothing to do with the fact that US Senator John Thune is immensely popular, or that on the campaign trail he explained Jesus was coming for the rapture and the tribulation was going to hit, told people that they should take sheep dewormer for covid, and talked about stoning people and treating politicians with dewormer.

Nope. It was an “algorithm deployed during the primary selected Democrats.”

In one of the posts I linked, I noted that Bruce should get off the stage, because he was damaging the Republican brand by spouting off crazy stuff.

Obviously he hasn’t taken the advice.