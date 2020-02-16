Lots of money flowing in the Rapid City School Bond election. In fact, one person might have money going to both sides..

A tale of two ballot measure committees coming out of Rapid City this evening.

There’s lots of cash flowing to groups for and against the big Rapid City School Bond issue. And the Rapid City Journal is noting that it looks as if one of the largest donors discovered he might have had money originating from his wallet going both for AND against the measure:

In addition to his donation to the Vote YES efforts, Shafai also wrote a column in the Journal announcing his support for the bond issue. and.. (opposing the measure – editor pp) The Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds (TSSB) group filed an amended report Thursday that included a $997 donation from a political action committee called the Shining Light PAC. Shining Light lists Jordan Mason as its treasurer on end-of-year documents filed in January. Hani Shafai was the primary contributor to the Shining Light PAC in 2019. and.. According to a text exchange between Mason and Shafai, Shafai asked if any of the funds he donated had been used for the Shining Light donation to Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds. Mason assured Shafai via text that his funds hadn’t been used for that purpose. However…..

Was that kind of like when Jordan explained working for both Neal Tapio and Shantel Krebs in the 2018 election cycle because he says his business has two divisions?

I guess we’ll have to wait until the next campaign finance reports come out to see.