Lt. Gov. Rhoden Elected to NLGA Executive Committee

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) announced that Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will serve as an At-Large Member of the NLGA Executive Committee.

“My top priority has always been the hard-working people of South Dakota. Governor Noem and I have accomplished much for our state over the last several years, including breaking the national record for low unemployment, preserving our thriving agriculture industry, and creating the blueprint for state-led response to the Chinese Communist threat. This work is being recognized by lieutenant governors from all over the United States, and I look forward to working with them to tackle the most pressing issues,” said Lt. Gov. Rhoden.

NLGA is a professional association that supports every lieutenant governor across the United States of America. NLGA empowers lieutenant governors to be as effective and efficient as possible for their constituents. The Executive Committee meets about three times a year. The committee is responsible for addressing issues that concern every U.S. state and territory and providing necessary resources to their fellow lieutenant governors.

“NGLA thrives under leaders that are willing to participate, share, and learn with their peer seconds-in-command from across the country,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart. “His peers find Lt. Gov. Rhoden to be an engaged leader willing to share ideas from the agriculture industry to veterans affairs.”

Lt. Gov. Rhoden was elected to the state legislature in 2000. He served as House Majority Leader and chaired both the Senate and House State Affairs Committees before he was elected alongside Governor Noem in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

