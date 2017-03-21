Lt. Governor Matt Michels to announce decision on Governor next week

Lt. Governor Matt Michels has often been mentioned in that rarified air of people who could conceivably run for governor and be a legitimate contender.

Prior to the legislative session, Michels teased us with a notation that he would be making a decision after session as to the status of whether he intended to run or not.

And, from a note I had from the Lt. Governor, he’s being really literal with that after session thing. Meaning, after the conclusion of the session after veto day, not after the main run of the session. When asked, Michels noted to me that “Yes I/we have made up our minds and will let all know later next week.”

So, a decision is coming quickly as to whether we’re going to have another entrant into the race for the highest state office. Maybe not soon enough for me, but quickly!

Stay tuned!

Facebook Twitter