Maine Governor vetoes tobacco age change similar to South Dakota bill because of “social engineering.”

South Dakota has a bill – HB1250 – up for approval in the State Legislature to raise the age for the legal purchase of tobacco from 18-21, which unfortunately has passed out of committee and is headed to the House floor.

What should happen to it on the House floor is what happened to it in Maine, where when faced with the measure the Republican Governor killed it on the spot:

Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday that he has vetoed a bill to ban the use of cellphones and other hand-held devices while driving and another to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21. and… Speaking during his weekly call-in appearance on the Bangor-based WVOM talk radio show, LePage said he opposes laws that amount to “social engineering.” “I don’t believe that social engineering a society is going to create a good society,” LePage told the show’s hosts, George Hale and Christian Greeley. and.. LePage said he vetoed the bill to increase the legal age to buy cigarettes or other tobacco products, including vaping equipment, because 18-year-olds are deemed mature enough to join the military. “I’m not going to strap a gun to their shoulder and go fight a war if they can’t go buy cigarettes,” LePage said. “I’ll tell you, this is just sinful, it is absolutely sinful, and I believe that at 18 they are mature enough to make a decision and I’m tired of living in a society where we social engineer our lives.”

Read it all here.

Just say no – to social engineering and the nanny state!

