Man files Tennessee based Statement of Candidacy to run as Republican in South Dakota Congressional race?

An odd filing has been made in the past week with the Federal Elections Commission where a man, Eric Terrell, (Brand New?) has filed to run as a Republican in the US House race, while claiming a Knoxville Tennessee address on his campaign finance form:

I’ve been around the track a time or two, and I have to say, I’ve never stumbled across Mr. Terrell. I checked with the SDGOP, and this one is a mystery to them as well.

I did look up his campaign address – of 714 South Gay Street in Knoxville,Tennessee, Suite 201… and I’m not sure I’d call it a ‘suite’ or ‘sweet,’ but that’s where this supposed Republican hopeful campaign is claiming as his current mailing address.

Investigating it further, I did note on facebook that there is a Rapid City man who goes by Eric Terrell on facebook who seems to be part of an organization called “Brand New Congress.”

This group may correspond to the odd “Brand New” under the name position of the Statement of Candidacy:

The Brand New Congress Group is launching a national campaign effort to recruit 400 candidates across the country to promote their goals, which are as follows:

“Brand New Congress is a campaign to run 400+ non-politician candidates for Congress in 2018 in one unified campaign behind one plan to rebuild the economy, repair our communities and radically reform our institutions.”

This promotional material for Brand New Congress is all over Mr. Terrell’s Facebook page, so we might safely assume that he’s one of the 400+ hopefuls participating in this process.

Of course, he also has material such as this…

Sooo….. I’m not sure how well he might fare among the red meat conservatives that make up the SDGOP’s primary electorate.

