Mandatory minimum wages and workfare. Which audience is Bjorkman trying to speak to?

A friend and reader passed these along from Democrat Tim Bjorkman’s part of the state where I’m told they’re showing up in stacks in local coffee shops and taverns.

The Bjorkman campaign notes that he stands for a mandatory $11.00 adult minimum wage, which really doesn’t fly with business owners and retailers, and represents a nearly $4.00 an hour jump ($3.75 if you’re being exact) in the federal minimum wage. That’s likely something that liberal dems will get behind.

As Bjorkman does something to energize his Democrat base, then he throws cold water on them and notes that he wants to “Require able-bodied adults to work in order to qualify for assistance,” something that the left hasn’t exactly been fond of in the past as Republicans have promoted the idea. In fact, some liberals are complaining about Governor Daugaard tying work to Medicaid benefits, calling it “cruel.”

Is Democrat Bjorkman trying for a broader based appeal than his Democrat base provides him? (Notice you dont see “Democrat on his card.)

Or will he end up alienating people on both sides of the aisle.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...