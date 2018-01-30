Mandatory minimum wages and workfare. Which audience is Bjorkman trying to speak to?

A friend and reader passed these along from Democrat Tim Bjorkman’s part of the state where I’m told they’re showing up in stacks in local coffee shops and taverns.
The Bjorkman campaign notes that he stands for a mandatory $11.00 adult minimum wage, which really doesn’t fly with business owners and retailers, and represents a nearly $4.00 an hour jump ($3.75 if you’re being exact) in the federal minimum wage. That’s likely something that liberal dems will get behind.
As Bjorkman does something to energize his Democrat base, then he throws cold water on them and notes that he wants to “Require able-bodied adults to work in order to qualify for assistance,” something that the left hasn’t exactly been fond of in the past as Republicans have promoted the idea. In fact, some liberals are complaining about Governor Daugaard tying work to Medicaid benefits, calling it “cruel.”
Is Democrat Bjorkman trying for a broader based appeal than his Democrat base provides him? (Notice you dont see “Democrat on his card.)
Or will he end up alienating people on both sides of the aisle.
“(Notice you dont see “Democrat on his card.)”
What? Where is the word “Republican” in the ads for John, Marty, Kristi, and Dusty on this blog site?
Tim Bjorkman is one one the most ethical, honest people you will ever meet. He is not a politician. Very authentic. He is for term limits just like Trump.
Tim Bjorkman has two arms, just like Trump. Tim Bjorkman puts his pants on one leg at a time, just like Trump. Tim Bjorkman eats hamburgers, just like Trump. Heck, they’re practically the same person!
The only difference is Tim Bjorkman has more than two brain cells. Tim Bjorkman puts public service over personal gain. Tim Bjorkman won’t elbow his way to the front of the buffet line.
Come to think of it, they’re actually nothing alike… Not even for sure positive that Trump qualifies as Homo Sapiens.
So he is pro life? That is not going to go over with the pro abortion Dems.
His comment about the 1% is getting old and probably won’t attract the other side. Just who pays most of all federal taxes? And who makes it possible for half of the country to pay nothing in federal taxes?
Both Democrat candidates are pro-life. They have no other choice. I shouldn’t even be an issue.