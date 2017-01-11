Mark Mickelson sworn in as Speaker of the House, becoming 3rd generation speaker. Posted on January 11, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Third Mickelson Speaker of the House for South Dakota pic.twitter.com/PIsX0YROVb — Cynthia Mickelson (@cyn_mix) January 10, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related