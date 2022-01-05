Mark Mowry for US Senate Campaign bleeding cash in EOY FEC Report. $5k raised, $16.3k spent, $1.6k Cash on Hand, and $11k in new loans.

Just my opinion, but I think Mark Mowry had better get out of the US Senate race before he puts himself in the poor house. Because in the FEC report that was just filed, it appears his campaign is just bleeding cash.

Mowry End of Year FEC 2021 by Pat Powers on Scribd

During the latest 3 month period, Mowry raised $5090, but spent $16,297.73, leaving himself $1694.43 in change. At least, leaving himself that after getting loans during the period of $11,000, bringing his total of loans to $15k

Mowry did spent 5k on a Trey Taylor in Colorado for a fundraiser, which seems a lot for a campaign which ONLY RAISED $5090 this quarter.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that if you’re only able to raise $5k, and you’re spending over $16k, and it’s not yet the actual year of the election, you probably want to stop now while you still have a home to hang your hat.

Because this US Senate Campaign is not going in anything resembling the right direction.