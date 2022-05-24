You almost have sympathy. Almost, until you realize it was all self-inflicted, and he was drinking the kool-aid of the anti-Thune nuts.
Mark Mowry raised $4265, against which he spent $6895.13. Which doesn’t seem very fiscally responsible.
He left himself with $1485.90, and $15,000 in debt.
Well, I could have told him how this was going to come out.
4 thoughts on “Mark Mowry Pre-Primary FEC Report: $4k raised, $7k spent, $1.4k cash on hand, and $15k in debt”
Much better to be Anti-Do Nothing Daschle 2.0 Rhino Thune “nut” as you describe than someone who is too ignorant to see reality. Thune is all about getting re-elected not about South Dakota or what is best for America. What has he done??
Gas Prices? Nothing
Food Prices? Nothing
Big Tech censorship? Nothing, except take money.
J6 Prisoners? Nothing
Border Security? Nothing
Baby Formula? Nothing
Election Security? Nothing. The 2020 election was secure?? Ha
Time to get get rid of the Republican sewer rats….
We need to clean up the SD Republican Party…
Steve Munson there isn’t much of anything Republicans in the US senate can do right now.
Had Trump been re-elected that would not be the case.
I fault Thune for not doing more to support Trump’s re-election but that’s it
What did Thune pass when Trump was in office?
He has no chance
He has no money
He has no ideas I really don’t know what he’s foor.
I know he’s against Thune. I got that, but there are actually two candidates against Thune —splitting the anti-Thune vote only helps Thune