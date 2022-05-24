Mark Mowry Pre-Primary FEC Report: $4k raised, $7k spent, $1.4k cash on hand, and $15k in debt

You almost have sympathy. Almost, until you realize it was all self-inflicted, and he was drinking the kool-aid of the anti-Thune nuts.

MarkMowry_preprimaryFEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Mark Mowry raised $4265, against which he spent $6895.13. Which doesn’t seem very fiscally responsible.

He left himself with $1485.90, and $15,000 in debt.

Well, I could have told him how this was going to come out.