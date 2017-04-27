Marketplace of Ideas offending SD Dems, causing them “psychological” disruption.

It must be tough to be a fragile Democrat.

According to the (possibly outgoing) leadership of the State Democrat Party, they’re bringing on extra security to guard their closed door event because there are going to be Republicans on the premises, who are hosting an event on the opposite side of the Sioux Falls Ramkota:

The coinciding speaking events were no accident, Republican Party Chair Dan Lederman said. When he heard that Ellison would make an appearance at Democrats’ McGovern Day dinner he wanted to balance the scale with a conservative guest. “When I saw that Ellison was coming I wanted Horowitz to come because I know that in the marketplace of ideas conservative ideas can win out over progressive ideas,” he said. and. “It’s very very rude and it’s got some elements that are extremely difficult to take,” said Michael Saba, a Sioux Falls Democrat and consultant for the Avera McKennan Foundation. “Clearly it’s being done to disrupt, even at a psychological level, what Democrats are trying to do with McGovern Day. and… Tornberg and Lederman said they expected the events would be peaceful as the speeches will occur on separate sides of the hotel. Despite that, Tornberg said she hired additional security for the event. Press will not be allowed in the Ellison speaking event.

Read it all here.

It’s unclear why they need to keep press out of their $100 a plate dinner with Keith Ellison.. Possibly because they don’t want reporters asking him about his views on a 63% tax rate, or how he wants to abolish the 2nd amendment.

But if hiring extra (any) security for the event will help ease Ann Tornberg’s mind that their liberal politics won’t be challenged and they won’t experience “psychological” disruption from Republicans at a rally, I suppose that’s the price Democrats have to pay to remain in their cocoons.

In case you’re thinking of taking in an event this weekend…

The Secure and “Psychologically” protected McGovern Day Dinner can be attended for $100 a ticket to guarantee that you will be secured from free thought or the press.

If you want to attend the GOP’s Freedom Rally, The social hour starts at 5:30, and it’s $10 at the door. All you have to promise is an open mind, and be ready to have some fun with some likeminded, freedom loving South Dakotans.

