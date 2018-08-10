Marsy’s Law backer arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

That’s not good…
Broadcom co-founder and billionaire Henry T. Nicholas III was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of narcotics trafficking after police discovered heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy in his suite at the Encore hotel, police said Thursday.
and…
Nicholas has spent millions of dollars advocating for crime victims, helping pass California’s three-strikes felony law and a victims’ rights law known as Marsy’s Law, named for his sister, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.
Marsy’s law was pushed by Republican Operative Jason Glodt who works for GSG Strategies based out of Pierre SD. Jason and his partners have been instrumental in getting many Republicans elected in SD which includes running the Rounds for Senate Campaign.
Heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy. Who brought the chips?
It is no secret Dr Nicholas has struggled with addiction for much of his life. It has been well reported for over a decade. Despite his shortcomings, I appreciate that he has used his fortune to do good things and help people. I hope he can now get the help he needs.
Do you mean to tell me that we got stuck with a crappy law because of a junkie?
In a way it makes sense. I never understood the explanation they gave that they never would have run into his sister’s killer If they had known he’d been released. That was how this started, they ran into him when they were out shopping. Like they would have never left their house again, to buy drugs. That’s the trouble with going out to buy drugs, you run into criminals.
Karma wins again!
He sounds like an incredibly intelligent and troubled person of great talents. Very sad.