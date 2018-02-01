Marsy’s Law group begins campaign against repeal effort targeting Speaker Mark Mickelson

The group behind Marsy’s Law has apparently started a social media campaign against Speaker of the South Dakota House Mark Mickelson for his advocacy for a ballot measure to repeal the victim rights measure passed in the 2016 election.
The media campaign leads people to a website where they can sign up to protest against the repeal effort, which you can read here.
We might be leading up to a new ballot measure fight in 2018 over Marsy’s Law. Stay tuned!
Repeal Marsy’s Law. It was a huge mistake.
Are they going to primary him?
I’ve heard he’s not running again.
Really?
Mickelson is right. This is a policy matter which has turned victim’s rights into a bureaucratic mess and impedes law enforcement’s ability to protect us.
Is Glodt still doing the Marsy’s Law on the side of his gig running Marty’s campaign? Because that would be interesting.
He is not
Who is then if Glodt is not?
Is Marty going to stand with law enforcement who hates Marcy Law or his campaign manager who pushed this on us?
I hope Marty and Kristi will support victim rights.
What specific right are you hoping them support?
As all this did was not help victims it made victims out of stores that had check bouncers….all felonies were already covered.
Please speak to specifics…as that is why this passed people yelled VICTIM’S RIGHTS and never looked any deeper