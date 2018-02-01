Marsy’s Law group begins campaign against repeal effort targeting Speaker Mark Mickelson

The group behind Marsy’s Law has apparently started a social media campaign against Speaker of the South Dakota House Mark Mickelson for his advocacy for a ballot measure to repeal the victim rights measure passed in the 2016 election.

The media campaign leads people to a website where they can sign up to protest against the repeal effort, which you can read here.

We might be leading up to a new ballot measure fight in 2018 over Marsy’s Law. Stay tuned!

