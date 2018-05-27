Marty Jackley Ad – Washington has changed Congresswoman Noem

Posted on by 21 Comments ↓

That was fast!  The Marty Jackley campaign has responded to the Kristi Noem Campaign commercial, and issued their own commercial claiming Washington has changed Congresswoman Noem:

As always, let us know what you think!

21 Replies to “Marty Jackley Ad – Washington has changed Congresswoman Noem”

  3. Anonymous

    Is it just me or is this counter punch a lot more mean than the initial hit? Reminding folks that she broke her campaign promises is not exactly positive.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous

    Considering Jackley has only held office as attorney General and has no perspective on how Congress, let alone our own Legislature works, him saying Kristi didn’t fulfill campaign promises shows his blatant disregard for our system of Government. Gonna attack Trump for not building the wall next Marty? Cant exactly pull the right strings to manipulate the system so easily… Maybe being a lawyer his whole professional life has made him forget.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Booker’s debt went up. That’s why she ran 9 years ago, right? “Understand” federal government or not, That means she failed.

      Reply
    2. Anonymous

      Trump will probably do it. Congresswoman noem wouldnt go within 100 miles of Trump before he was elected.

      Noem takes credit for everything trump does. I just want her to do what she said she would 8 years ago.

      Reply
  7. Anon

    Hypocrite. No negative he says. Play a victim at every turn but go as hard negative as anyone. Make up your mind.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      This isn’t nearly as negative as Noem’s. She attacked his character. Jackley pointed out that she hasn’t done what she said she would do.

      She is seriously desperate.

      Reply
    2. Anonymous

      To paraphrase Jason Glodt: “South Dakota is going to see the true character of Attorney General Jackley when his negative ads hit the airwaves. His poll numbers are in a freefall and he’s convinced the only path to the nomination is to throw mud at South Dakota’s trusted congresswoman.”

      Reply
    3. duggersd

      I agree this is a negative ad. Jackley made a pledge to do a positive campaign. I do not agree he is a hypocrite in making this ad. If I promise to come to a meeting and not shoot anybody and someone else comes and starts shooting, it is probably not breaking my promise if I shoot back.

      Reply
    1. Anonymous

      I don’t think that means a thing. Even a far left nut job like Elton John will play for the wedding of the great El Rushbo for enough money.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.