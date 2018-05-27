Marty Jackley Ad – Washington has changed Congresswoman Noem Posted on May 27, 2018 by Pat Powers — 21 Comments ↓ That was fast! The Marty Jackley campaign has responded to the Kristi Noem Campaign commercial, and issued their own commercial claiming Washington has changed Congresswoman Noem: As always, let us know what you think! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
After watching both ads it couldn’t be more clear who is winning.
Team Jackley has maintained the momentum and will win the nomination.
Is it just me or is this counter punch a lot more mean than the initial hit? Reminding folks that she broke her campaign promises is not exactly positive.
That’s actually a pretty good ad.
Considering Jackley has only held office as attorney General and has no perspective on how Congress, let alone our own Legislature works, him saying Kristi didn’t fulfill campaign promises shows his blatant disregard for our system of Government. Gonna attack Trump for not building the wall next Marty? Cant exactly pull the right strings to manipulate the system so easily… Maybe being a lawyer his whole professional life has made him forget.
Booker’s debt went up. That’s why she ran 9 years ago, right? “Understand” federal government or not, That means she failed.
Trump will probably do it. Congresswoman noem wouldnt go within 100 miles of Trump before he was elected.
Noem takes credit for everything trump does. I just want her to do what she said she would 8 years ago.
Noem’s Friends in Washington:
1) Boehner
2) Cantor
3) Ryan
4) Arron Schock
5) McConnell
Hypocrite. No negative he says. Play a victim at every turn but go as hard negative as anyone. Make up your mind.
This isn’t nearly as negative as Noem’s. She attacked his character. Jackley pointed out that she hasn’t done what she said she would do.
She is seriously desperate.
To paraphrase Jason Glodt: “South Dakota is going to see the true character of Attorney General Jackley when his negative ads hit the airwaves. His poll numbers are in a freefall and he’s convinced the only path to the nomination is to throw mud at South Dakota’s trusted congresswoman.”
To what polling is he referring?
I agree this is a negative ad. Jackley made a pledge to do a positive campaign. I do not agree he is a hypocrite in making this ad. If I promise to come to a meeting and not shoot anybody and someone else comes and starts shooting, it is probably not breaking my promise if I shoot back.
Jackley and Glodt must be getting desperate. #sad
Lolol.
The Gnomers don’t like the taste of their own medicine. That’s pretty funny.
Brazilnuts is losing his mind. He is going to have a loss on his record.
You know things are bad for Kristi when her own narrator from 2010 has jumped ship and is now doing voice over work for Jackley.
https://youtu.be/8RowZ33QdYc
I don’t think that means a thing. Even a far left nut job like Elton John will play for the wedding of the great El Rushbo for enough money.
Wow, the Noem haters are strong in this arena.
She better hope we’re in the minority.