Marty Jackley Announcement Video released. Posted on October 4, 2017 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley's campaign released the following video in conjunction with his official announcement tour:
Great spot!
Glad you liked it. Many more in the works, I’ll be sure to push for more plaid.
🙂