Marty Jackley at Veterans Day Events Posted on November 12, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Attorney General Marty Jackley was out in Rapid City yesterday for Veterans’ Day, both appearing in the parade, and giving a speech a a Veterans’ Day Event. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Kristi is behind. It doesn’t sound good on the ground.
keep telling yourself that….