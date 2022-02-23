Marty Jackley campaign pushing forward in appeal for convention delegates

Hot out of my e-mail box, the Marty Jackley for Attorney General Campaign is pushing forward to ask past supporters to register as convention delegates as he notes Jason Ravnsborg is working on the same:



Marty’s campaign for Attorney General continues to go extremely well. He continues to call and meet with delegates every day. Last week Governor Noem endorsed Marty and he now has endorsements from 64 Sheriffs and 60 State’s Attorneys.

BUT WE CANNOT BECOME COMPLACENT… Marty needs your help. He can’t win if his supporters do not sign up to be a precinct committeeman or woman so they can be voting delegates at the Republican State Convention in Watertown on June 25th.

While he hasn’t officially announced his campaign for re-election, the current Attorney General is campaigning very hard for re-election. As the press has reported, he continues to call and recruit people to run for precinct committee positions so they can vote at the State Convention.

There are nearly 900 precincts in South Dakota and Republicans can elect one committeeman and one committeewoman for each precinct. If only one person files the required form to be a committeeman or woman, they win by default. If more than one person files to be a committeeman or woman, there will be an election and the winner will become a voting delegate. As a result, it is imperative that Marty’s supporters actually file the required form to be a committeeman or woman by the March 29th filing deadline.

