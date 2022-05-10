Marty Jackley campaign responds to new opponent in the Attorney General’s race

From my mailbox, former AG, and current AG candidate Marty Jackley sent an e-mail to supporters about the new developments in the Attorney General race:

We officially have a race. While the current Attorney General says he is still “weighing his options”, one of his Directors has now announced he is running. Meanwhile, the Democrat Attorney Generals Association has its sights set on the South Dakota Attorney General race, and they will stop at nothing if they have a chance to win in a red state like ours. I am working hard to make sure they don’t have that opportunity, but I need your help.

Please consider making a contribution to our campaign today so we can win the nomination at the GOP State Convention in June and carry that momentum to victory in November. Any amount will help spread our conservative message and will be greatly appreciated. Our next campaign finance report filing deadline is May 23.

It has been a great honor to serve you. My experience as your Attorney General, United States Attorney, and small-town State’s Attorney has prepared me to take on the challenges of keeping our communities safe and protecting our freedoms.

It is the Attorney General’s responsibility to work with our law enforcement officers and to lead our law enforcement efforts across South Dakota. I am proud to have earned the support of 64 Sheriffs and 59 State’s Attorneys, and I remain committed to working with law enforcement to better protect you and your families. Crime victims deserve an Attorney General who will lead from the front by trying the tough cases, as I have successfully done many times during the last 25 years.

As your Attorney General, I will continue to defend our individual freedoms. As the former Chairman of the Nation’s Attorneys General, I am in the unique position to push back on Washington and President Biden’s attack on those freedoms. And, I have successfully defended our pro-life laws; I am the attorney for South Dakota Right to Life, at no charge. I have also earned an A+ rating from the NRA. I successfully argued in the United States Supreme Court, fending off an unresponsive Congress and winning South Dakota v. Wayfair. I will once again get the job done for you.

You have my commitment to work with our Legislature, our Governor, and our law enforcement to better protect our communities and these freedoms that are so dear to us. As I travel across the state, I look forward to listening to your advice and earning your continued support. May God bless you and South Dakota!

