Marty Jackley campaigning in the Hills this past weekend

From Newscenter1 in Rapid City, Attorney General Marty Jackley made a stop to tout economic development in his campaign for Governor:

Speaking on job creation in Rapid City for young college graduates, he stressed how important it was to keep young people in the state. Jackley suggested utilizing the Sanford Lab, and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology’s proposed small business incubator to create high-paying jobs.

Job creation, he said, can only come from businesses and government working together.

“Business and public partnerships – it’s something that the business community wants to be a part of,” Jackley said.