Marty Jackley campaigning in the Hills this past weekend

From Newscenter1 in Rapid City, Attorney General Marty Jackley made a stop to tout economic development in his campaign for Governor:
Speaking on job creation in Rapid City for young college graduates, he stressed how important it was to keep young people in the state. Jackley suggested utilizing the Sanford Lab, and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology’s proposed small business incubator to create high-paying jobs.
Job creation, he said, can only come from businesses and government working together.
“Business and public partnerships – it’s something that the business community wants to be a part of,” Jackley said.
Of course much of the business community wants “partnerships” with government. Such “partnerships” offer many benefits to large businesses and encourage high-risk pursuit of private profit. Then when the businesses blunder and suffer losses, government bails them out with our tax dollars and spreads the harmful consequences to the rest of society.
GOED needs to be reformed. It’s the same cronies getting the money.
Valley Queen Cheese is an amazing SD company and yet our state is bringing in competition in Bel Brands in Brookings.
What is wrong with working with the companies that are already here?
The futures fund must also be completely reformed with legislative oversight or done away with.
Marty is a straight shooter.
That’s 180 degrees the wrong analysis, Anonymous 11:14. Business won’t come to the state because in the event of a necessary layoff of workers there’s no safety net to provide temporary assistance until hiring resumes. South Dakota’s approach to citizen assistance is a bus ticket to Minnesota, where the state government cares about keeping people from leaving. A society has balanced diversification of citizens and that requires investment in social programs. i.e. Medicaid. South Dakota has an inherent grievance against anyone not white, religious and middle class!!
No, THAT’S 180 degrees the wrong analysis.