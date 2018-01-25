Marty Jackley congratulates Mark Willadsen on Legislative Shootout victory!

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 7th Annual Attorney General Top Gun Shooting Competition to raise money for CASA. Congratulations to the 2018 Top Gun- Representative Mark Willadsen. pic.twitter.com/qRsVXGhjP3 — Marty Jackley (@martyjackley) January 25, 2018





Results of Attorney General’s 7th Annual Legislative Shootout Contest

PIERRE, S.D. – “South Dakota enjoys, respects, and protects the fundamental right of the state and our law abiding citizens to bear arms. The Attorney General’s Legislative Shootout is intended to support our constitutional rights, test legislator’s marksmanship and raise money for important causes,” said Attorney General Jackley. Legislators donate to a charity and there is no cost to taxpayers.

Below are the top three places for this year’s contest:

1. Representative Mark Willadsen (District 11)

2. Representative Steve Livermont (District 27)

3. Representative Greg Jamison (District 12)

Representative Willadsen’s name will proudly be displayed on a plaque at the Attorney General’s Office. Monies raised during this event go to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

