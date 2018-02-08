Marty Jackley for Governor posts new campaign video to Facebook Posted on February 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign has posted a new video to Facebook, and you can watch it right here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I like it. I didn’t know Marty had a sister. I like seeing more about him beyond his service as Attorney General
I don’t think there’s much to Marty beyond the fact that he’s a lawyer and he wants to be Governor.
Wait till they pull Billie’s inlaws out and his family. This will be brilliant compared to that.
Lee what do you mean? Billie’s inlaws & family?