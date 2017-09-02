Marty Jackley hanging out at the fair Posted on September 2, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply GOP Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley is at the fair this weekend meeting people and seeing the sights – Check it out: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related