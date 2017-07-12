Marty Jackley hosting fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Monday, July 24th Posted on July 12, 2017 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Attorney General Marty Jackley is hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on July 24th. And there’s a few names you might recognize on the list: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Dang, this has to be a new record for big donor hosts for a political fundraiser in SD…and lots of big names. Marty just had an event in Rapid City with a remarkable host list and now this. I’ve never seen such mega-events like this for candidates before. I didn’t expect to see such strong support for Marty across the state.
Okay the fawning and hyperbole is a little obnoxious.
I think we’ve clearly established the Noem and Jackley are both going to be extremely well-funded and each have some heavy-hitters backing them.
Well looks like this primary is not only splitting the GOP, but First Premier’s leadership as well.
I counted 70 hosts on Rapid invite and 102 on Sioux Falls – both for $1,000 events- not a bad month for Jackley.