Marty Jackley hosting fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Monday, July 24th

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

Attorney General Marty Jackley is hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on July 24th. And there’s a few names you might recognize on the list:

4 Replies to “Marty Jackley hosting fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Monday, July 24th”

  1. Mike

    Dang, this has to be a new record for big donor hosts for a political fundraiser in SD…and lots of big names. Marty just had an event in Rapid City with a remarkable host list and now this. I’ve never seen such mega-events like this for candidates before. I didn’t expect to see such strong support for Marty across the state.

    Reply
    1. Anon

      Okay the fawning and hyperbole is a little obnoxious.

      I think we’ve clearly established the Noem and Jackley are both going to be extremely well-funded and each have some heavy-hitters backing them.

      Reply
  3. Ed

    I counted 70 hosts on Rapid invite and 102 on Sioux Falls – both for $1,000 events- not a bad month for Jackley.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.