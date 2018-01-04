Marty Jackley in Aberdeen this morning, Via AAN Posted on January 4, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply While I was sitting down with Congresswoman Kristi Noem this AM in Brookings, Attorney General and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley held a town hall in Aberdeen, which the Aberdeen American News captured live on their facebook page: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related