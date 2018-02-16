Marty Jackley Releases Pheasant Hunting Initiative

JACKLEY RELEASES PHEASANT HUNTING INITIATIVE

SIOUX FALLS, SD: As thousands from around the nation gather in South Dakota for the Pheasant Fest convention, Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Marty Jackley announced his comprehensive plan to revitalize the population of the state bird.

“South Dakota is the pheasant hunting capital of the world, and I will do everything in my power to keep it that way,” Jackley said Thursday. “It is a rich part of our heritage that connects people with the beautiful lands God gave us, and we’re excited to announce our five-point plan to restore the ringneck population.”

According to a South Dakota Game Fish and Parks study, pheasant hunting has a $200 million annual impact on the state’s GDP. It contributes 4,130 jobs, $125 million in wages and salaries and $50 million in tax revenue. The Jackley Pheasant Hunting Initiative aims to support that economic development through five planks:

Create a Pheasant Restoration Blue Ribbon Commission. The group will gather landowners, sportsmen, the hospitality industry, hunting groups, conservation groups, the airline industry, the Department of Tourism, regional convention and visitor bureaus, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, local chambers, economic development groups, local governments, experts from our university system, and more. Build Public-Private Partnerships for Habitat. Jackley will lead an unprecedented effort to raise private capital that will provide the funding to create critical habitat. Implement Pheasant Release Program. The effort will begin releasing new generations of pheasants by the 2020 hunting season. Offer Volunteer Habitat Stamp and Sportsmen License Plate. These will generate hundreds of thousands in new revenue every year for habitat that will benefit all wildlife and improve hunting access. Promote Next Generation Youth Hunting. Passing on the pheasant hunting tradition to our children and grandchildren is yet another critical step in maintaining South Dakota’s status as pheasant hunting capital of the world.

The policy can be read in its entirety here: https://www.martyjackley.com/south-dakota-pheasant-hunting-initiative/

Jackley will be available for media interviews at Pheasant Fest beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

