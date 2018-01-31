Marty Jackley sends out e-mail noting Trump’s SOTU reminds him of President Reagan

From my e-mail box, Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley this morning noted the similarities between President Trump, and Ronald Reagan:

It’s morning again in America!

Watching President Trump’s State of the Union address reminded me of President Reagan’s “Morning Again in America” ad from his 1984 re-election campaign. The ad talked about how more men and women will go to work than ever before in our country’s history, how more families can buy new homes, and how people can look forward with confidence to the future. The ad ended with the statement “Under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is brighter, and stronger, and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were just four short years ago?” Those words ring true yet today.

The American spirit has been revived over the past year and our country is moving in the right direction again. As President Trump stated in his address- we have created 2.4 million new jobs and unemployment rates have hit a 45 year low. Small business confidence is at an all-time high and the stock market has smashed records.

President Trump outlined so much we can be proud of and gave us hope for the future. I applaud his commitment to investing in infrastructure, defend our borders, lower prescription drug costs, and rebuild our military. I also appreciate the President’s dedication to fighting the national opioid and drug epidemic. I am pleased to see his support to get tougher on drug dealers while providing treatment for those in need.

The State of our Union is strong and the President is right- “it is the people who are making America great again!”

Sincerely,



Marty Jackley