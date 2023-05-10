Mask shaming Rapid City mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong has mask added to billboard

Speaking of illegal pranks against political figures…

If you recall towards the end of 2020, Rapid City Councilwoman Laura Armstrong was under some pretty strong fire and had a number of complaints lodged against her over a COVID era facebook page which scolded businesses for not enforcing mask mandates:

It all stems from a Facebook page called “The Caring Businesses of Rapid City” that highlights businesses that enforce a mask mandate in their establishment, versus those that do not. The rolodex of businesses not requiring masks has been dubbed the “naughty list.” The complainants accuse Armstrong of creating or supporting the page and are asking she be removed from the Council.

Read that here.

Well, in her race to be Rapid City’s next Mayor, it looks like someone thought Armstrong should practice what she was said to have preached:

This is not digital.

Someone actually climbed their tail up a lighted billboard, and made sure that Armstrong wasn’t going to run afoul of the COVID naughty list, and physically added a mask to her photo on a billboard along a busy highway in the middle of the night.

That would be Rapid City..