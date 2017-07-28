Matt Michels Elected As National Lieutenant Governors Association Chair





PIERRE, S.D. – Lt. Gov. Matt Michels today was selected by his peers to serve as chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association. The election took place at the lieutenant governors’ annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve NLGA in this capacity,” said Lt. Gov. Michels. “Being a part this organization has been a valuable experience and as I continue in this position of leadership, I look forward to sharing South Dakota’s point of view with NLGA and learning about other states’ initiatives.”

NLGA is a national bipartisan association for the lieutenant governors of all 50 states and U.S. territories. Lt. Gov. Michels previously served the organization as treasurer and chair of the policy resolutions committee.

“Lt. Gov. Michels has been consistently selected, bi-partisanly, by his peers from every region of the nation as a trusted leader, and they have now elected him chair,” said NLGA Director Julia Hurst.

As chair, Lt. Gov. Michels has selected the organization’s initiative for the year to focus on connecting veterans with opportunities in the arts.

