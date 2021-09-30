Matt Paulson’s Insiders text update notes as many as 4 candidates for Sioux Falls Council seat

Sioux Falls entrepreneur “Matt Paulson’s Insiders” text this morning had some juicy gossip for the Sioux Falls City Elections coming up next year:

Hearing there will be as many four candidates for the open at large city council seat in Sioux Falls currently held by Christine Erickson. and… ..There’s a certain special interest lobby making a lot of noise in Sioux Falls. They are talking about spending unprecedented money to unseat the mayor and trying to pass a ballot initiative to liberalize rules surrounding a specific industry.

That’s a lot of candidates, which might make any blessing from the current officeholder as one of the keys to capturing that contest.

But even bigger are rumors that pot proponents are going to dump cash into attacking TenHaken over the dispensary issue.

