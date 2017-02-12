Maven of liberal moaning appears at Brown County Crackerbarrel

Interesting anecdote from yesterday’s crackerbarrel in Aberdeen.

As a legislator related to me yesterday, while legislators gave their presentations and explained the issues, several times from the front row they heard audible moans of discomfort, (i.e., GUHHH! and UHHHH!) as if someone was in abdominal distress or constipated. It was so loud in fact that people in the audience were looking around wondering if someone was unwell.

As related to me, they quickly identified the source of the noise. Apparently, Cory Heidelberger – who’s brand of tax and spend liberalism was rejected by Aberdeen voters in the election last November – was sitting in the front row wearing his “Dakota Free Press” nametag, was the one making all the noise. Especially when Republican legislators spoke.

If election-winning Republicans cause Cory such distress, he should probably declare a safe space somewhere, and dig a hole. Or at least locate the bathroom when the next crackerbarrel is held.

Because Republicans winning elections and leading isn’t going to stop happening anytime soon. No matter how much he moans about it.

