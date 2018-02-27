Maybe it was for her own good? Hubbel versus Facebook.

Here’s something that’s good for a laugh this afternoon.

Apparently Facebook is acting as a Jiminy Cricket-like conscience to Lora Hubbel.

    Oh No! Another plot! This is just the beginning! First facebook, then helicopters flying overhead that say Avera but those are just decals covering their true intent. The doorbell rings and some guy is selling Lutheran Brotherhood insurance or is it really Muslim Brotherhood Insurance? Not sure but will pull the shades down and run the campaign for governor from the basement where it is secure.

