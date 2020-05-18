Maybe the best way to thank a peace officer and treat them with respect…. is by NOT assaulting them.

I think I fell out of my chair this evening when I read this facebook post from District 31 State Senate candidate John Teupel:

Did John Teupel really post on facebook about thanking law enforcement officers and treating them with the respect they deserve?

I do agree with that sentiment. But I’d also point out that I’ve always found that one of the the best ways to honor and thank Law Enforcement officers is by NOT ASSAULTING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. What was that I was writing about on May 5th?

In case you missed or otherwise needed reminding of the post I did less than 2 weeks ago, in October of 2018 State Senate Candidate Teupel was arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer (a felony), which was eventually disposed of and pled down with a guilty plea of resisting arrest, and in October of 2018, Teupel received 4 days in jail, being required to successfully complete anger management classes, a year of probation, etc.

While a facebook post is a nice gesture, I think deeds are more important than words.