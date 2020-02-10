Mayor Paul TenHaken doesn’t care for Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken doesn’t care for what Joe Biden’s throwing out there about the difficulty of the job that Mayors have, in reference to what Biden is intimating about his opponent Pete Buttigieg:
This tone deaf ad reeks of elitism and mocks the expansive work we as mayors do to keep our cities running.
America’s biggest problems AND solutions live in our cities. To my fellow mayors out at 5Ks, ribbon cuttings, grocery store sidebars, and more today — keep grinding. https://t.co/jvFh8kZeOH
— Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) February 8, 2020
I saw the ad. The ad is merely showing the difference of experience the two candidates have. I submit there is a difference in running a country as opposed to a city. It also shows how Buttigieg folded like a cheap suit when a African-American police chief was attacked and the same with firing an African-American fire chief. His ad is showing how Mayor Pete does not stick to his guns when the going gets tough.The ad was not tone deaf and somewhat humorous. I believe Biden is in a tailspin, but I suspect Biden probably has more experience on the world stage than Mayor Pete. In the long run, I hope Trump beats whoever, but Mayor TenHaken has his panties in a wad over very little. Maybe he is finding running a city is more difficult than he thought it was.