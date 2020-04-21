Mayor TenHaken might need to DM that directly to a few people to get the point across. Posted on April 21, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply Can’t believe I have to reinforce this but here we go. 5G has literally nothing to do with Coronavirus. https://t.co/lJm8bjBpjm — Paul Ten Haken (@paultenhaken) April 21, 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related