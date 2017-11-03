Mayoral Candidate Greg Jamison Requests Public Input on Sioux Falls Arena’s Future

Sioux Falls, S.D. — State Representative and Mayoral Candidate Greg Jamison seeks public input regarding the Sioux Falls Arena’s future. Built in 1961, Sioux Falls Arena has welcomed high-profile performers including Elvis Presley, Kiss, and Tom Petty. Today it hosts Augustana University men’s and women’s basketball programs as well as trade shows and local high school athletic competitions.

Jamison believes city residents should determine what happens next with the historic venue, he’s asked Sioux Falls taxpayers how they would like to utilize it over the coming years.

“This is an exciting time. We possess a marvelous opportunity to create something the whole community will enjoy, keeping the Sioux Falls Arena an asset that helps our city grow. I believe we can and should tackle the challenge together.”

Citizens may voice opinions by taking a one-question survey at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F3Z7DTC

When the poll concludes, the Jamison Campaign will share its results.

