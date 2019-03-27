McConnell video shows that Dems want Green New Deal… until they have to go on the record. Posted on March 27, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ This is hilarious! The Senate voted on the Green New Deal today: 0 Yeas, 57 Nays, and 43 Senators voted PRESENT pic.twitter.com/nvcnXA7zPe — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 26, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
OAC!……for rural midwest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgEunrhm4Ys