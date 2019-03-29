Meade County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner tomorrow night. Posted on March 29, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Meade County GOP is holding a Lincoln Day Dinner tomorrow night in Sturgis – 5PM Social Hour and 6PM Dinner at the Sturgis Armory, featuring Kitty Werthmann, who has long represented the SD Eagle Forum in Pierre during the legislative session. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Is Dusty going to be there? It would be good for him to explain his votes against Trump’s wall.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOEr7kiysrE
-Dusty, probably