Meade County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner tomorrow night.

Meade County GOP is holding a Lincoln Day Dinner tomorrow night in Sturgis – 5PM Social Hour and 6PM Dinner at the Sturgis Armory, featuring Kitty Werthmann, who has long represented the SD Eagle Forum in Pierre during the legislative session.

