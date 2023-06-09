Medical Marijuana Association, Rep. Fred Deutsch spar over pop-up clinics, and Fred’s pot card.

After his expose of a pop-up clinic which prescribed him medical marijuana, State Representative Fred Deutsch and the Medical Marijuana Association are apparently in a war of words over his actions:

“Rep. Deutsch is clear that he does not have a qualifying medical condition — the fundamental requirement in 34-20G-1. Thus, his possession of a medical card appears to be in violation of the chapter,” CIASD President Deb Peters said in written remarks provided to The Dakota Scout. Deutsch last week told this newspaper that as part of a fact-finding mission into what he characterizes as “pop-up clinics”, he received a medical marijuana ID card through DOH after being certified for the program by a nurse practitioner employed by MMJ Card Clinics.

I’ve got to pause the reporter Joe Sneve here – because it’s not what “he characterizes as pop-up clinics.” The pop-up clinic term comes from pop-up clinics own advertising, if you’d note that part which reads “Pop-up Clinic” in a screenshot from a post of mine this last December:

When they’re prescribing medical marijuana in hotel conference rooms and local lounges, I’m not sure how else you’d characterize them. Because it’s sure not a doctor’s office.

Getting back to the article, Representative Deutsch continued to fire back..

“I’m the whistleblower here. I’m pointing out the problems with the clinic, and they’re attacking me,” he said. “The clinic broke multiple laws, and I was completely forthcoming. Deb Peters doesn’t know what she’s talking.” Deutsch said he will not voluntarily turn in his medical marijuana ID card…

Get your popcorn. I would wager that this story is not over.