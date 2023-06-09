After his expose of a pop-up clinic which prescribed him medical marijuana, State Representative Fred Deutsch and the Medical Marijuana Association are apparently in a war of words over his actions:
“Rep. Deutsch is clear that he does not have a qualifying medical condition — the fundamental requirement in 34-20G-1. Thus, his possession of a medical card appears to be in violation of the chapter,” CIASD President Deb Peters said in written remarks provided to The Dakota Scout.
Deutsch last week told this newspaper that as part of a fact-finding mission into what he characterizes as “pop-up clinics”, he received a medical marijuana ID card through DOH after being certified for the program by a nurse practitioner employed by MMJ Card Clinics.
I’ve got to pause the reporter Joe Sneve here – because it’s not what “he characterizes as pop-up clinics.” The pop-up clinic term comes from pop-up clinics own advertising, if you’d note that part which reads “Pop-up Clinic” in a screenshot from a post of mine this last December:
When they’re prescribing medical marijuana in hotel conference rooms and local lounges, I’m not sure how else you’d characterize them. Because it’s sure not a doctor’s office.
Getting back to the article, Representative Deutsch continued to fire back..
“I’m the whistleblower here. I’m pointing out the problems with the clinic, and they’re attacking me,” he said. “The clinic broke multiple laws, and I was completely forthcoming. Deb Peters doesn’t know what she’s talking.”
Deutsch said he will not voluntarily turn in his medical marijuana ID card…
Get your popcorn. I would wager that this story is not over.
13 thoughts on “Medical Marijuana Association, Rep. Fred Deutsch spar over pop-up clinics, and Fred’s pot card.”
This is what happened when California first opened its medical marijuana clinics many years ago. They became a haven for drug users who knew how to game the system. Fred did not game the system, he identified one of its inherent flaws. The state needs to place some severe restrictions on these clinics and DCI should have someone investigate them on a regular basis to assure compliance. If a medical professional gives a card to someone who does not qualify he/she should be subject to criminal penalties.
Completely agree with John on this! There have been states that realized what a scam Med MJ was with lax standards that they tightened them up severely including requiring the users and notice I say user must see two doctors. Plenty of opportunities. The word is out now and a number of South Dakotans will now go to these pop up clinics with mics and cameras and expose what a farce this program is.
Bring a friend and get 50%?
I don’t know how Deb Peters can sleep at night knowing she sold her soul to the highest bidder. Rep. Deutsch has something she’ll never understand. We call it integrity. Deb Peters represents everything that Americans hate about politics and politicians.
I suspect Deb sleeps just fine. Both Fred & Deb are representing their own organizations. They’re just on opposite sides of the issue.
The difference is that Rep. Deutsch represents his district and cares for fact and truth. He’s not paid by some lobbying organization. Ms. Peters is well-paid to advocate for marijuana and compromise her integrity.
A Dr. that can’t write a prescription for medication is is not qualified to judge anyone’s medication
What is fraud
dingbat deutch is about to get buried under an avalanche of legal minnesota pot, And jackley is just as delusional, this isn’t like colorado and the black hills. most of sd population is less than 100 miles away from mn. theres not 3 or 4 roads between states there are hundreds of roads into mn Good luck with policing that you drug warrior deadenders.
Drive to Minnesota? That requires too much effort and costs way too much when heavy chronic daily THC users will just go to their local black market dealer. The black Market will ALWAYS be CHEAPER and those users seek out the cheapest.
Can Deutsch just leave the GOP to us wanting a small government and form his own Peoples Puritanical Party?
Fuller explanation is found on last evening’s Dakota Scout Viewpoint page.
This entire subject is a nonstarter if anyone had a shred of knowledge and honesty about the situation.
First off, there’s no such thing as medicinal marijuana. We need to get that through our heads. There is simply marijuana you can buy with a Driver’s License 21+ and marijuana you can buy with a med card that anyone over the age of 21 can apply for unlimited times and get with a low fee. THAT is the ONLY difference between recreational and medicinal marijuana. Medicinal Marijuana stores and recreational marijuana stores all sell the exact same products. There isn’t one thing a medicinal store has access to that recreational does not and vise versa.
When you can quote your Doctor any ailment that pops into mind and get a med card, WHY then would they even care to dig around to find out if you’re a liar? If you’re applying for a card, it’s probably not your first time and if you think this is worth investigating, you’re probably on it right now.
But guess what else? No matter what ailment you do or don’t have doesn’t matter anyway because: DOCTORS AREN’T TAUGHT HOW TO PRESCRIBE MARIJUANA AND THERE IS NO CONSENSUS ON WHICH AILMENTS SHOULD BE TREATED VIA MARIJUANA. Yeah, I know it’s a shock, but imagine that the Doctors of tomorrow aren’t being trained to prescribe cocaine right now either.
But here’s one more consideration: No victim, No crime. To think nobody should be allowed to something that they, on an individual level, find helpful to them, is tyrannical. Just leave them alone, Republicans. If there’s anything Conservatives should focus on is being the party of leaving folks the hell alone.
Even if you were the superheroes you think you are and prevented every misdiagnosed medical marijuana patient (of which there are none if you believe in individual liberty, — of which there are also none because they DON’T KNOW how when or why to prescribe marijuana so anything could be treated with it.) then guess what? All you did was waste days upon weeks of your life and others’ just so a pothead had to drive 2 hours into another state to blow some tax dollars into a different state’s budget.
The vast abundance of ignorance on this topic is boundless. This comment is all that needs said and all that needs read on the matter, everything else is fluff and posturing.
This is why all you Donquixotic superheroes need to take a step back from the marijuana topic, clearly you’re all catching a contact high and not thinking straight.
“No victim, No crime” aka Libertarian Logic………….Fail!
This comment is good for a laugh and almost made me spit out my coffee. He or she actually makes a few decent points early on, but wraps it up by attacking Republicans as tyrannical, self-appointed superheroes, and then describes his own comment as “all that needs to be said and read on the matter.” Mike drop. Don’t anyone else dare to comment, as “everything else is fluff and posturing.” The comment reads like an arrogant comic book, written by someone high on skunk week and drunk on ego.